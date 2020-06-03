STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Onne, a digital platform for education centres

The application was launched before the lockdown to make education digital.

Published: 03rd June 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavani Srinu Panicker and Ashwin Panicker

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Are you running a school and looking for an affordable platform that will help you go digital with enabled structured communication amid the pandemic? Fret not. Onne, a school management software, provides an application to improve the communication and productivity of students and cater to the needs of a school. Developed by city-based Ashwin Panicker and Bhavani Srinu Panicker of AB initiatives, Onne is a mobile-based platform which is as easy to be used as a chatting app but has multiple features to cater to a school’s requirements.

The application was launched before the lockdown to make education digital. Though many online learning platforms are now available, limited features and unaffordability prompted the duo to come up with a platform that can be used by any school.

“Of the estimated 1.3 million schools in India, only a small percentage use digital tools for productivity. The pandemic may have changed this. But the education market has learning management software and school management software available, which continue to be affordable only to larger and well-funded schools. The remaining schools, particularly in tier 2 and 3 towns, resort to chatting apps and social media for digital connection. Through Onne, we aim to change the scenario by providing an affordable platform where multiple features can be used at a time,” says Bhavani, co-founder. 

Issues faced by most schools include unstructured communication, productivity loss, difficulty in tracking and receiving fees, time-consuming manual reports and depending on multiple tools to continue managing their school. Onne provides solutions to all these problems. The features include live classes and video sharing, task or assignment sharing, group creation and student management, multiple admin access rights, and online payments. Besides, photos and documents can be uploaded.Designed templates like time-tables, report cards and digital diary can also be used. Admissions too can be managed. Around 200 schools across India have already registered.

Multiple features
●    Features include live classes and video sharing, task or assignment sharing, group creation and student management, multiple admin access rights, and online payments.
●  Designed templates such as time tables, report cards and digital diary can also be used.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp