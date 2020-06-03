Onne, a digital platform for education centres

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Are you running a school and looking for an affordable platform that will help you go digital with enabled structured communication amid the pandemic? Fret not. Onne, a school management software, provides an application to improve the communication and productivity of students and cater to the needs of a school. Developed by city-based Ashwin Panicker and Bhavani Srinu Panicker of AB initiatives, Onne is a mobile-based platform which is as easy to be used as a chatting app but has multiple features to cater to a school’s requirements.

The application was launched before the lockdown to make education digital. Though many online learning platforms are now available, limited features and unaffordability prompted the duo to come up with a platform that can be used by any school.

“Of the estimated 1.3 million schools in India, only a small percentage use digital tools for productivity. The pandemic may have changed this. But the education market has learning management software and school management software available, which continue to be affordable only to larger and well-funded schools. The remaining schools, particularly in tier 2 and 3 towns, resort to chatting apps and social media for digital connection. Through Onne, we aim to change the scenario by providing an affordable platform where multiple features can be used at a time,” says Bhavani, co-founder.

Issues faced by most schools include unstructured communication, productivity loss, difficulty in tracking and receiving fees, time-consuming manual reports and depending on multiple tools to continue managing their school. Onne provides solutions to all these problems. The features include live classes and video sharing, task or assignment sharing, group creation and student management, multiple admin access rights, and online payments. Besides, photos and documents can be uploaded.Designed templates like time-tables, report cards and digital diary can also be used. Admissions too can be managed. Around 200 schools across India have already registered.

Multiple features

● Features include live classes and video sharing, task or assignment sharing, group creation and student management, multiple admin access rights, and online payments.

● Designed templates such as time tables, report cards and digital diary can also be used.