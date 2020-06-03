Sports Authority of India conducts physical education programme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An online athlete coach education programme was hosted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) recently. The one-hour programme which was jointly conducted by SAI and Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was attended by some of the top athletes from the state including sprinter Priscilla Daniel.

In addition to the athlete coach education programme, SAI had also launched its physical education and community coaching programme which was inaugurated by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju at 5pm on Monday. Rosa Lopez D’Amico, president of International Association of Physical Education and Sport for Girls and Women, and Darlene A Kluka, vice-president of the International Council of Sport Science and Physical Education, spoke during the occasion. The sessions which were live-streamed on the video conferencing app Zoom and Facebook are designed for coaches of all levels.

The intensive 25-day-programme is open to 1,000 coaches at a time for a particular session allowing sports administrators to assess each participant’s requirements and interests to create a personalised learning experience. A 20-minute demonstration, lecture and interaction session will be conducted during each class. The programme concluded with an interactive session with guest speakers. The vote of thanks was delivered by Vimal Anand, director, Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.