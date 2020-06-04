STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Inter-district boat services to resume from Thursday

Boat services, connecting two districts, will resume from Thursday, said Transport Minister A K Saseendran.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Boat services, connecting two districts, will resume from Thursday, said Transport Minister A K Saseendran. There will be 11 boats under Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) available for inter-district services. Three boat services on the Vaikom-Ernakulam route will not operate as these connect three districts. 

“The water transport will follow the Covid-19 protocol and specific arrangements will be made at all boat jetties,” said the minister. According to him, no standing passengers will be allowed inside the boat and passengers can occupy all seats. The services will be available from 5am to 9pm. The KSWTD has 54 boats and five rescue boats under it.

The decision was taken a day after the government allowed KSRTC to operate inter-district services between neighbouring districts. The KSRTC’s inter-district services had a tepid start as very few people opted for public transport. “The number of passengers was less than expected,” said Saseendran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp