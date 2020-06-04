Inter-district boat services to resume from Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Boat services, connecting two districts, will resume from Thursday, said Transport Minister A K Saseendran. There will be 11 boats under Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) available for inter-district services. Three boat services on the Vaikom-Ernakulam route will not operate as these connect three districts.

“The water transport will follow the Covid-19 protocol and specific arrangements will be made at all boat jetties,” said the minister. According to him, no standing passengers will be allowed inside the boat and passengers can occupy all seats. The services will be available from 5am to 9pm. The KSWTD has 54 boats and five rescue boats under it.

The decision was taken a day after the government allowed KSRTC to operate inter-district services between neighbouring districts. The KSRTC’s inter-district services had a tepid start as very few people opted for public transport. “The number of passengers was less than expected,” said Saseendran.