KTU instructs colleges to ensure e-learning platform for students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Technological University has instructed its affiliated colleges and college unions to ensure that online learning technology is made accessible to all students. The university had earlier suggested that the classes be conducted online until students could return to campus to resume studies.

College unions should show the way in implementing ‘smart campus’ initiatives taking support from the alumni and parent groups, the university suggested. Vice-Chancellor MS Rajasree said that three college unions that facilitate online learning to all students would be given cash awards of Rs 20,000.

Online classes are scheduled from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm. A survey conducted by the university found that 11 per cent of final-year students face technical challenges to attend online classes. Students who hail from remote areas with limited availability of internet are in need of better arrangements so that they do not miss the classes. Against this backdrop, parent-teacher associations and the college unions should chip in and lead the way in offering help. These students can avail the public online systems instituted by the local self-governments for school children in the area. Also, these students will be allowed to use the computer labs at nearby colleges regardless of its affiliation type like government, aided and private.

The government and the university have given instructions to all colleges. They have been given an allotment list of students who have no internet connectivity in the mapping survey. All colleges should provide students with access to all the information they need, including those related to curriculum, video lectures and links to virtual labs on their website. The college principals have been mandated with implementing the system effectively. The department heads and class advisors must maintain regular effective contact with students. A Covid cell has been set up under the aegis of the dean academics for redressing students’ grievances regarding online learning.

