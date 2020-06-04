STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tourism department gets nod to resume makeover work at Veli Tourist Village

A senior official with the tourism department said the department is planning to welcome back tourists with state-of-the-art facilities.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

3D images of the convention centre

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the ongoing Covid crisis and flood threat, the state government has given the go-ahead for a number of development projects in the tourism sector, one of which is the resumption of the Rs 34-crore project to revamo Veli Tourist Village — a popular destination among domestic and international tourists alike — which was stalled due to the lockdown.

A senior official with the tourism department said the department is planning to welcome back tourists with state-of-the-art facilities. However, the advent of monsoon might pose a challenge during construction. “We have resumed work in the tourist village. The work of the multipurpose facilitation centre has kicked off and we plan to inaugurate the centre by September,” said a senior official with the tourism department. The official also said that the tourist village’s `10-crore convention centre will be ready by December.

interior of the facilitation centre

The shell-shaped facilitation centre will provide a slew of amenities like washrooms, cloakroom, first-aid room, lounge, ticket counter etc. “The two-storey facilitation centre will be constructed using traditional construction materials and will be barrier free so that it’s accessible to everyone,” says Josna Raphael, architect of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) — the agency implementing the project. 

She said there will be a bridge connecting the convention and facilitation centres. “There is a stream between both centres. Hence, we will construct a small bridge across the stream,” said Josna, who is also a professor of architecture at the Government Engineering College, Thrissur.

Work of miniature train resumes
The work of the first-ever narrow-gauge miniature train,  which will come up at Veli Tourist Village, has resumed. The `9-crore project is expected to give a total facelift to the tourist village. The 1.5-km-long rail route is expected to provide tourists with a 20-minute ride filled with scenic beauty.“The major work is the erection of the prefabricated rail bridge connecting Pozhikkara and Veli Tourist Village.

The only obstruction now is the rain. Once the bridgework is over, we will bring the coaches, which are ready for delivery,” said the official. The bridge, which will pass parallel to the floating bridge in Veli, will be be 69m long. According to tourism authorities, giving world-class services and amenities is the only way to get the tourism sector, which nose-dived following the pandemic, back on track.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp