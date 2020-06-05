STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Breather for students who missed UG exams

He also added that strict social distancing norms will be ensured at all examination centres. 

Published: 05th June 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala university

Kerala University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students who could not appear in the last semester UG examinations of Kerala University will get another chance before the improvement examination if it is due to Covid-19 related issues, Kerala University Vice-Chancellor VP Mahadevan Pillai has said. He was interacting with media persons on Wednesday. 

“We will make arrangements for students who could not attend the examination due to the difficulties in transportation. As much as 98 per cent students appeared on the first day of the examination. However, we will make arrangements for these students to appear once again,” he said. 

The final semester UG examinations of Kerala University which were deferred due to the pandemic resumed on Tuesday at 162 centres in the state and at one centre in Lakshadweep. 

KU’s distance education online classes
T’Puram: Online classes for third semester undergraduate courses offered by the University of Kerala’s School of Distance Education (SDE) will begin in two phases from the last week of June. The online classes for third semester PG students of SDE had already begun on June 1. Alternative arrangements have been made for students who face technical difficulties in accessing the online classes, SDE director R Vasanthagopal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
