Five test positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Thursday of whom a 39-year-old man from Muttathara, a woman from Vithura and a 59-year-old Alappuzha native had arrived from Kuwait at Trivandrum International Airport. The other two are a 19-year-old Pallithura native who arrived from Tajakisthan and a 24-year-old Kulathoor native who arrived from Mumbai. As many as 767 new patients were put under observation on Thursday as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 170 people are under hospital isolation in the district while 10,844 people are under home quarantine. On Thursday, 42 people were newly admitted to hospital and 42 were discharged.