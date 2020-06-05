Milma to promote fruit tree farming

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a new scheme aimed at enhancing the livelihood of dairy farmers, the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, popularly known as Milma, in the southern region will encourage them to grow fruit-bearing trees. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will launch the scheme titled ‘Milma Phalavriksham’ at a function to be held at Raj Bhavan on the World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. Minister for Dairy Development K Raju will attend the function.

Under the scheme, Milma will distribute hybrid saplings of jackfruit, mango, rambutan, chikoo and mangosteen to select farmers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta. The beneficiaries will be identified through the primary dairy co-operatives that collect milk from dairy farmers.

This is the second such major initiative this year by the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd. The vegetable cultivation scheme launched by Milma had come in handy to many people affected by the lockdown. The vegetable cultivators were also able to contribute a portion to the community kitchen run by various local bodies, said Kallada Ramesh, chairman of TRCMPU.