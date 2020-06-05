Pangode police arrange TV set for Class X girl

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Class X student Sruthy L and her younger brother of Chanthakunnu Naalu Cent colony were crestfallen as the schedule of new academic year remained unchanged and started like every year on June 1 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. But with the schools continuing to remain closed, never did the siblings think they would be able to switch over to the new mode of studies using television or smartphone.

The Janamaithri beat officers of Pangode police station, on visiting the house on Wednesday to enquire about Sruthy’s studies, were moved by the gloomy faces of children who did not have a television set.

The beat officers soon conveyed to station house officer N Suneesh about the inability of the parents to buy a TV or smart phone. With the help of other cops, Suneesh purchased a brand new TV set and delivered it to the kids on Thursday in the presence of Rural SP B Ashokan and MLA D K Murali.

“When the online classes started, I thought I wouldn’t be able to make it. I am greatly indebted to the police officers who realised our longing for a television. My brother and I can now attend the classes,” said a cheerful Sruthy.

But new problems arose when the televsion was brought. The officers found that there was no furniture to place the device. The Rural SP stepped in and arranged furniture. The house lacked proper doors. The SP arranged two doors, which will be fixed soon. The station house officer said the police have identified 10 similar students, who do not have television at home. “We are trying to provide television sets to all of them,” he said.