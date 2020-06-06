STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CM’s briefing to have sign language version daily

The inclusive measure is already popular in other countries.

Published: 06th June 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

‘Karuthalode Keralam’ programme showing highlights of Chief Minister’s press briefing and its sign interpretation by a faculty member of NISH

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Karuthalode Keralam, a news programme in sign language to present the highlights of the chief minister’s press briefing on Covid-19 in a week, is likely to be made a daily feature due to its popularity among the hearing impaired community. The briefings in sign language will be screened in a staggered manner after the chief minister’s evening press briefings, said a source close to the development. 

The inclusive measure is already popular in other countries. The daily briefings have a sizeable audience and when the state’s disease response won global plaudits, often the comparisons are made with similar briefings in other places. The CM’s address has been compared to that of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo by international media. 

“State heads fighting the disease have effectively used sign language interpretation for the benefit of the hearing impaired.  We are also starting to take up the issue seriously,” said the source.There are close to three lakh hearing impaired in the state and offering the briefings in sign language give a wider audience outside the state considering the global attention on the state’s pandemic controlling efforts. At present, the programme shows only the highlights. Yet, the episodes are circulated widely among the deaf community and their parents. As many as seven channels, including a general entertainment channel, aired six episodes so far. 

“It is a very good initiative and an inclusive measure that could help the hearing impaired in the long run,” said M Moideen, father of a deaf daughter and general secretary of All Kerala Parents’ Association of Hearing Impaired. The video division of the state-run Centre for Development of Imaging Technology has produced the programmes. “The shooting started in a constrained environment during lockdown. We have made videos of 6 to 8 minutes duration keeping in mind its circulation on social media,” said an officer of C-DIT. 

“The hearing impaired are enthusiastic to get regular updates on the disease in sign language,” said Prasanth R L, a faculty member at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing. The community has already developed sign language for newer terms such as Covid-19, social distancing, quarantine, etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 sign language Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp