Four Tajikistan returnees test Covid-19 positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Friday. Four of them reached Thiruvananthapuram via Kannur airport from Tajikistan. On Thursday also a student who arrived from Tajikistan tested positive here. A 19-year-old Kanjiramkulam native, two 20-year-old Kallambalam natives and an 18-year-old Kallambalam native are the students. The fifth patient is a 24-year-old Haryana returnee from Ottur here.

As many as 876 new patients were put under observation in the district on Friday as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 198 people are under hospital isolation now in the district. As many as 11,293 people are under home quarantine. On Friday, 49 people were newly admitted in hospital and 22 were discharged. 426 samples were sent for testing. 275 results received on the day were negative.

Fifteen people who needed psychological support called to the mental health help line. 399 people were called and offered mental support. 354 calls were made to the collectorate control room. A total of 1,797 people are under institutional quarantine in 52 centres in the district.