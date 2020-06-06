Reach of online education high among college students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than 90 per cent of college students in the state have access to online education. This was conveyed by principals of various arts and science colleges to the Higher Education Department, which had taken the initiative to start online classes from June 1. In a meeting convened by Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel with principals recently, it was noted that even in a college located in educationally backward areas such as Attappadi in Palakkad, only seven students were found to have no access to electronic gadgets for online education.

The meeting noted that students in hilly districts were facing problems regarding internet connectivity. The Higher Education Department has asked colleges to submit a detailed report on the progress of online education by June 8. “Based on the report by colleges, the government will consider if there is a need to provide support to students to make online mode of instruction more effective,” Jaleel said.

Corp to facilitate online classes

T’Puram: The city will now facilitate access to online education for those who do not have television or access to streaming platforms. Ever since the academic year has begun through online classes, a good number of students are waiting for help in getting access to online classes. A detailed plan has been prepared in this regard with focus on coastal region. Over 4,000 students are expected to make use of the facilities being set up by the corporation. The corporation also plans to provide different video classes for differently-abled students through local cable television channels.