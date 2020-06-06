STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘TV Challenge’ provides the needy access to online classes

Ajmeer, a Class VIII student hailing from a remote village in Kilimanoor, doesn’t have a television set at home to attend online classes on KITE Victers channel which began from June 1.

Children attending classes through TV in Kilimanoor

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ajmeer, a Class VIII student hailing from a remote village in Kilimanoor, doesn’t have a television set at home to attend online classes on KITE Victers channel which began from June 1. But, he isn’t concerned about not owning a television. Ajmeer is able to attend classes regularly via a television facility set up at the Kilimanoor Block Resource Center (BRC), a few kilometres from his house, as part of the ‘TV Challenge’, which is a novel initaitive of the block resource centre.

Ensuring education to all children, such facilities have been set up by the members of the Kilimanoor BRC across the panchayat for students from financially disadvantaged communities who do not have access to television or smartphones at home. “Data about such children is being collected with the help of teachers. So far, out of the 22,000 children in Kilimanoor panchayat, we have identified about 617 children who have no access to any such facilities. Ward-level committees have also been formed to visit the children at their homes and address their difficulties directly,” said Vysakh K S, programme coordinator, Kilimanoor BRC. Besides the BRC, the facilities have also been arranged in special study centres and anganwadis.

Facilities have been set up with the help of teachers, panchayats and Kudumbashree members. A meeting was held under the leadership of B Sathyan, MLA, and the regional cable TV operators to facilitate the connection in the houses of children. Vysakh said: “As part of the campaign, we have also requested organisations and residents associations to contribute either new television sets or old ones in a working condition. We have already received two televisions sets. As we can’t provide TVs in every house, we set them up in places where five children can attend classes together.”

Currently, about six students have started attending classes at the BRC. Free connections have been given to children living in remote areas where five to six children are attending classes together. Muhammed Shibin, a Class III student of LM LPS Arivarikuzhi said: “Classes are really interesting and I am able to understand them well.” Through local-self government institutions, Kudumbashree, teachers and Samagra Shiksha Keralam, TV and internet facilities are being made available in various study centres and libraries. “There are many children in our school who come from remote areas where television and smartphones are a luxury. Through this initiative, those children will be able to attend classes,” said L Vijayakumari Amma, headmistress, LM LPS Arivarikuzhi. Kilimanoor BRC aims to set up televisions in all wards by June 8.

