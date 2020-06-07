STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three test positive in district

Two came from abroad, one from Hyderabad; 1,001 more persons put under observation

Published: 07th June 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday. Two among them have come from abroad while one came from Hyderabad. The Hyderabad returnee is a 30-year-old from Vazhichal who arrived here on a domestic flight on Wednesday. The other two are 52-year-old Parasuvaikkal native who returned from Kuwait at Kochi airport on May 26 and a 50-year-old from Pulimath who arrived from Dubai at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Wednesday.

As many as 1,001 new people were put under observation in the district on Saturday as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 212 people are under hospital isolation and 11,300 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Saturday, 33 people were newly admitted to hospital and 19 were discharged. 296 samples were sent for testing while 458 results received on the day were negative. 

A total of 13 people who needed psychological support sought help from mental health helpline, 652 people were called and offered mental support and 245 calls were made to collectorate control room. A total of 1,944 people are under institutional quarantine in 52 centres in the district.

Man dies of Covid in Saudi Arabia
T’Puram: Nazeer, 52, passed away in Saudi Arabia succumbing to Covid-19.  A native of Vallakadavu, he was admitted to Al-Rashid Hospital two days ago with severe fever and cough. He tested positive the other day and later died. He is survived by wife Junaida and children Mohammed Aslam, Aamina, and Asif. He is the son of deceased Shahul Hameed and Sabura Beevi.

