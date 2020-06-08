Four more fresh COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district on Sunday recorded four Covid-19 confirmed cases. The cases were reported from Attingal, Neyyattinkara and Karakkonam. The persons who were admitted with Covid-19 symptoms to various hospitals in the district were 36. A total of 846 people were also brought under surveillance on the day.

Those who were tested on the day includes, a 34-year-old and a 39-year-old man from Attingal who arrived from Abu Dhabi via Thiruvananthapuram airport, a 24-year-old man from Neyyattinkara who arrived from Telangana on June 2 by a domestic flight and a 38-year-old from Karakonam who came from Thanjavoor on June 2. A total of 217 patients are under observation at various hospitals in the district.