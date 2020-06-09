Forest dept in the dock

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Human-wildlife conflicts are becoming a matter of grave concern in the state with each passing day. The recent death of a pregnant elephant in Palakkad drew the ire of the entire nation, thereby raising the urgent need to address such incidents. However, the state’s forest department seems to be unequipped to adequately address these issues, which exposes the apathy of authorities towards such conflicts.

The department doesn’t even have enough veterinarians to take care of wildlife, especially elephants. On Sunday, a four-year-old elephant calf was found dead in Paruthipally range and authorities had to call a veterinarian from Konni in Pathanamthitta to conduct the autopsy. “We found the elephant calf in the plantation area, which is under the Kerala Forest Development Corporation. We don’t suspect any foulplay and samples have been collected to ascertain the actual cause of death. Chances are that it could have died due to some infection, as there were no injuries or wounds on its body as per preliminary inspection,” said an official with the forest department.

Vets needed

As many as nine posts, out of a total 17 posts, of veterinarians are lying vacant in the forest department. As per the elephant census carried out in 2017, the state has 5,706 wild elephants in its forests. “Lack of vets is a major drawback, especially at the Kottur Elephant Rehabilitation Centre. There are around 14 elephants, six of which are calves. This is pure negligence from the part of authorities. The animals get care only during emergencies. There should be a full-time doctor at Kottur for prescribing medicines, monitoring the health of calves, conducting blood checks, maintaining treatment protocols etc,” said the official.

Costly solar fencing

Though lakhs have been spent on solar fencing to prevent wild animal menace, it seems to be inadequate. There are around 17 wildlife sanctuaries, five national parks and a wide range of endemic species in the state. Wild boars, spotted deer, leopards, sambar deer and wild elephants are at the centre of animal-human encounters most often.

The forest department has set up three to four kilometres of fencing around each settlement to minimise encounters. According to forest officials, to solar fence one kilometre, it would cost `2 lakh to `3 lakh. “The majority of fencing is in a dilapidated condition and is not being maintained properly. Residents of settlements too should take up some responsibility and ensure that wild creepers don’t short circuit the fence,” said an official.

State Animal Welfare Board member M N Jayachandran said, “All the money spent on fencing is going in vain as it has proven to be ineffective. Wild animals are coming out because we have disrupted their food cycle. We are setting up deer parks, where their population multiplies, and predators starve due to decline in population of livestock in the wild, as a result of which they stray out.”

Turning a blind eye to key spots

The lackadaisical approach shown by forest authorities in keeping an eye on key points has made it easy for those entering protected wildlife areas in the state. “Checking is very important to monitor people coming to forest areas, especially tribal settlements. The government decided to stop checking these areas due to corruption allegations. Instead of removing officials who took the bribe, the authorities just stopped checking altogether. Now, however, efforts are on to reinstate the checkpoints,” said the official. The checkpoints will function using existing manpower and no additional expense will be involved, added the official.

Population of wild animals in Kerala

(estimated figures)

Gaur 17,860 (2011)

Sambar deer 32,148 (2011)

Spotted deer 11,398 (2011)

Wild boar 48,034 (2011)

Tiger 190 (2018)

Nilgiri tahr 1,420 (2016)

Elephants 5,706 (2017)