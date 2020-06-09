Govt to act tough on home quarantine violaters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strict action, including arrests, will be taken against those violating home quarantine, Minister Kadakampally Surendran said here on Monday. He was speaking after a meeting held at the collectorate conference hall here. At present, there are over 12,039 people under home quarantine in the district.“Quarantine violations across the district will be evaluated through all local bodies at ward level. Stickers will be pasted outside these houses without fail. If the sticker is tampered with we will take legal action against them,” the minister said.

The district will follow high vigil as almost all people under quarantine are now being allowed to go back home should their house meet the specifications of the health department. New returnees from abroad are also allowed to go home in such cases. The houses meant for room quarantine should have separate bathroom facility and should not have any patients with other morbidities or children below 10 years of age or elderly people. Ward-level committees were formed under local bodies to ensure that the people under quarantine are following the quarantine instructions.

Stickers are pasted outside all the houses with details, including the number of people under quarantine and the day their quarantine will end.The minister also presented the leaflet prepared by the district medical office with regard to reverse quarantine. District Collector Navjot Khosa, DMO P P Preetha and other officials were present.