Police ‘dismiss’ PC Kuttan Pillai

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming under fire for airing content that allegedly promotes cyberbullying, the police department’s social media cell has decided to do away with reaction videos. The recently-launched roasting video, ‘ P C Kuttan Pillai Speaking’, had drawn flak from a section of social media users, who likened the reaction video put out by the police to character assassination. The officials claimed the video intended to educate social media users about the responsible usage of the medium. The police headquarters said the programme was stopped as it was not suitable to sensitise the public about responsible social media use.
