Dilapidated condition of Thrikkannapuram road adds to the woes of residents

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Amid the pandemic, the pathetic condition of roads is adding to the woes of residents. Despite the huge outcry by residents of Thrikkannapuram ward against the bad condition of the Thirumala-Thrikkannapuram road, it remains unmotorable and the condition has worsened. Thrikkannapuram is two kilometres away from Thirumala and seven kilometres away from the city. The road is also a major route that connects Thrikkannapuram ward with city roads.

As part of the Thrikkannapuram water supply scheme, the road was dug up a few months ago by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to lay pipes. The stretch includes the Thrikkannapuram and Punnakkamugal wards which are residential areas. However, no action has been taken to repair the road. Residents have to walk through the muddy road to reach the main road since it has become unmotorable.

“Although it is a bus route, very few buses halt here due to the bad condition of the road. Accidents have also occurred in the past because it is hard to differentiate between the muddy road and the drain,” said Anjali Nair, a resident.

Anjali said: “For the past few months, the condition of the road from Plavila to Kunnapuzha has been pathetic. Not just for buses, it becomes difficult even for light motor vehicles to negotiate through the stretch.”It is a major route used by residents, especially office-goers, and children, and for emergency hospital cases. Moreover, the only route through which they can reach Thirumala is via Poojapura, which is three kilometres away. But, it is far more time consuming.

“It has been several months. Although many protests were held in the past, nothing has happened. At a time when main roads and even by-roads in the neighbouring places are getting repaired, it is sad to note that a main route like this is continually being ignored by the authorities,” said Ajay S Kumar, who frequents this route.

However, the authorities said that the project has entered the tendering stage and the road will be repaired in two weeks. “About 15 years ago, the project was handed over to the KWA for laying pipes. After the work, the KWA had handed it over to the PWD (Public Works Department) in March to carry out the road repair work. However, no action was taken by the PWD and work was delayed due to the apathy of the PWD authorities,” said Anil Kumar K, Thrikkannapuram ward councillor. Similarly, the widening of 3.3km stretch of the road between Thirumala-Thrikkannapuram is still pending.