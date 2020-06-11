STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dilapidated condition of Thrikkannapuram road adds to the woes of residents

Amid the pandemic, the pathetic condition of roads is adding to the woes of residents.

Published: 11th June 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

The stretch was dug up by KWA and is now in an unmotorable state

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Amid the pandemic, the pathetic condition of roads is adding to the woes of residents. Despite the huge outcry by residents of Thrikkannapuram ward against the bad condition of the Thirumala-Thrikkannapuram road, it remains unmotorable and the condition has worsened. Thrikkannapuram is two kilometres away from Thirumala and seven kilometres away from the city. The road is also a major route that connects Thrikkannapuram ward with city roads.

As part of the Thrikkannapuram water supply scheme, the road was dug up a few months ago by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to lay pipes. The stretch includes the Thrikkannapuram and Punnakkamugal wards which are residential areas. However, no action has been taken to repair the road. Residents have to walk through the muddy road to reach the main road since it has become unmotorable.
“Although it is a bus route, very few buses halt here due to the bad condition of the road. Accidents have also occurred in the past because it is hard to differentiate between the muddy road and the drain,” said Anjali Nair, a resident.

Anjali said: “For the past few months, the condition of the road from Plavila to Kunnapuzha has been pathetic. Not just for buses, it becomes difficult even for light motor vehicles to negotiate through the stretch.”It is a major route used by residents, especially office-goers, and children, and for emergency hospital cases. Moreover, the only route through which they can reach Thirumala is via Poojapura, which is three kilometres away. But, it is far more time consuming. 

“It has been several months. Although many protests were held in the past, nothing has happened. At a time when main roads and even by-roads in the neighbouring places are getting repaired, it is sad to note that a main route like this is continually being ignored by the authorities,” said Ajay S Kumar, who frequents this route.

However, the authorities said that the project has entered the tendering stage and the road will be repaired in two weeks. “About 15 years ago, the project was handed over to the KWA for laying pipes. After the work, the KWA had handed it over to the PWD (Public Works Department) in March to carry out the road repair work. However, no action was taken by the PWD and work was delayed due to the apathy of the PWD authorities,” said Anil Kumar K, Thrikkannapuram ward councillor. Similarly, the widening of 3.3km stretch of the road between Thirumala-Thrikkannapuram is still pending.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thrikkannapuram road
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp