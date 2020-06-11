‘Gandhi Smrithivanam’, ecological initiative inaugurated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In an effort to improve global ecological balance through afforestation, the prisons department launched ‘Miyawaki’ initiative model forests nurtured on barren land belonging to 55 prisons across the state on World Environment Day. The inauguration was done by Rishiraj Singh, director general of Prisons and Correctional Services, at the District Jail Thiruvananthapuram on June 5.

The forest was named ‘Gandhi Smrithivanam’ to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. As part of the government’s initiative to create green spots across the state, saplings of different varieties of plants and trees were planted on 20 cents of land in the District Jail from October 2, 2019. A biodiversity park was made which attracts nature and forest lovers. The saplings were procured after contacting the State Biodiversity Board and Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, Palode. The initiative was completed at Rs 15 lakh with the support of staff and inmates.

A well was also constructed near the Gandhi Smrithivanam forest. The prison depends on Kerala Water Authority for their needs now. So, in case of maintenance work in the water treatment plant, Aruvikkara, the water supply to prison will be affected. tThat’s why the construction of the well was planned to permanently solve the water scarcity. Pipes and pumps have been fitted in the prison pump house to ensure water supply inside the jail.