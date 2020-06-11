STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimadom residents shifted to temporary shelter

 Owing to constant flooding in Karimadom Colony due to clogged canals, the corporation has started to shift the residents to the Community hall in the region and to other houses.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Owing to constant flooding in Karimadom Colony due to clogged canals, the corporation has started to shift the residents to the Community hall in the region and to other houses. A total of 25 families will be moved to the community hall while others will be given the rent amount of their temporary dwelling. This will be followed till the corporation’s flat for these families are completed. 
Mayor K Sreekumar who visited the colony said the works to complete the flat will be expedited.

“We are entering an intense monsoon and leaving them in an area where there is constant flash flood is not practical. These families can stay in the community hall as well as the temporary rented houses till the construction works are complete,” said Mayor K Sreekumar. Karimadom Colony was flooded twice last month when heavy rain wreaked havoc in Thiruvananthapuram.

