Food safety department steps up hygiene standards

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the relaxations were announced by the state government, hotels and restaurants have resumed their operations in the city. However, people are reluctant to visit as they’re unconvinced about the existing hygiene standards. Addressing this concern, the Food Safety Department has come up with campaigns to dispel the doubts of safety post Covid-19 and also to ensure that the required safety and hygiene standards are being followed by hotels and restaurants in the city.

The pandemic has left people in fear and their concerns over food safety and hygiene have increased.

“As part of this campaign, food safety officers have already started inspections in different hotels and restaurants in the city based on a clear set of instructions given to them. These include guidelines such as checking if the freezer is functional and temperature for ample preservation of meat and food is maintained. They also confirm if vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items are preserved separately and if the oil is being reused. As it is monsoon, the quality of water used also needs to be checked, “ said Alex K Isaac, assistant commissioner, Food Safety Department.

To ensure eateries follow the required safety precautions, the department has divided the city into four zones, with two food safety officers each, headed by a senior food safety officer. Regular raids are being conducted in these zones which include places such as Neyyattinkara, Kattakada, and Attingal and strict action is being taken against the offenders. Awareness programmes are also being conducted among hotel and restaurant owners to ensure social distancing. Besides hotels, street food vendors are also being instructed to follow safety standards.However, the food safety officials opined that complaints regarding food hygiene and safety have reduced drastically and eateries are taking extra care while handling food in the wake of the pandemic.