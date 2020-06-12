Govt to allot land to 510 tribal people

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will provide 510 people with land under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, for which proceedings have been completed. The LDF Government has given 3,588.52 acres of land to 4,361 scheduled tribe people after it came to power.

The government has also allotted 1,804.75 acres of forest land to 2,568 people based on a Supreme Court directive. Under the land bank scheme, 174.77 acres were given to 478 people. The Record of Rights (RoR) for 1,609 acres were given to 1,315 people. The Chief Minister said 5,111 people, out of the remaining 10,994, will soon be given land as per RoR.

From the land identified as per the SC directive in the reserve forest, land suitable for dwelling will be allotted soon. The forest department was also told to find land to be given away to tribal people instead of the 8,145 acres unsuitable for dwelling.

The state government has also given permission to make alternative arrangement for students who do not have facilities for online classes at home using the MLA fund. The facilities can be arranged in public libraries, local self-government bodies, cooperative and government buildings, anganwadis and other public places.