STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt to allot land to 510 tribal people

The LDF Government has given 3,588.52 acres of land to 4,361 scheduled tribe people after it came to power.

Published: 12th June 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will provide 510 people with land under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, for which proceedings have been completed. The LDF Government has given 3,588.52 acres of land to 4,361 scheduled tribe people after it came to power.

The government has also allotted 1,804.75 acres of forest land to 2,568 people based on a Supreme Court directive.  Under the land bank scheme, 174.77 acres were given to 478 people. The Record of Rights (RoR) for 1,609 acres were given to 1,315 people. The Chief Minister said 5,111 people, out of the remaining 10,994, will soon be given land as per RoR. 

From the land identified as per the SC directive in the reserve forest, land suitable for dwelling will be allotted soon. The forest department was also told to find land to be given away to tribal people instead of the 8,145 acres unsuitable for dwelling.

The state government has also given permission to make alternative arrangement for students who do not have facilities for online classes at home using the MLA fund. The facilities can be arranged in public libraries, local self-government bodies, cooperative and government buildings, anganwadis and other public places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp