KTDC hands over TV sets to underprivileged students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has decided to help students who are unable to view virtual classes through KITE-Victers channel by handing over 100 TV sets from its various hotels to the general education department. The first lot of 30 TV sets from Mascot Hotel in the capital was handed over by M Vijayakumar, chairman, KTDC. Krishna Teja Mylavarappu IAS, managing director, KTDC, was also present. KTDC took up the cause after it came to light that a many students lack facilities to attend the online sessions.
