Life Sciences park to get IISER aid for research

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) have signed an MoU to provide essential aid to the researches to be carried out by various companies being set up in the Life Sciences Park, Kazhakkoottam, of KSIDC.

The functioning of Life Sciences Park is being planned in two phases. Of the available 75 acres of land, 38 acres have already been allotted to various companies and establishments in the first phase. The work on the first phase has already begun and the Institute of Advanced Virology and the Medical Devices Park comes under this. 123 acres of land is available in the second phase in which 86 acres have been acquired for allotting it to various companies.

The MoU was signed with IISER to get assistance for the companies in Life Sciences Park using the facilities of IISER for research facilities, to provide aid for the researchers and to provide animals for the companies in the park. IISER already has a 1.5 lakh sq ft experimental lab that can accommodate around 10,000 animals in 12 rooms. The companies in Life Sciences Park can make use of this facility.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Harikishore S, managing director, KSIDC, J N Narasimha Moorthy, director, IISER, and KSIDC chairman Christy Fernandez (via video conferencing). IISER has offered to provide scientific help to the industries in Kerala in the future.