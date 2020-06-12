STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New facility to eradicate Thampanoor’s two-wheeler parking menace

Thampanoor ward councillor M V Jayalakshmi said that illegal two-wheeler parking is a big concern in the region. “

Published: 12th June 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

A 3D image of the upcoming multi-level car parking at Thampanoor

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The upcoming multi-level car parking facility at Thampanoor seeks to reduce the two-wheeler parking menace in the area which happens to be one of the busiest spots in the capital city, housing both the Central railway station and bus station. The project, which is being implemented by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) at a cost of Rs 18 crore, would be loaded with smart features including app-based slot booking, electric vehicle charging, and CCTV surveillance. The car parking facility is coming up in the corporation-owned land at Thampanoor.  

Thampanoor ward councillor M V Jayalakshmi said that illegal two-wheeler parking is a big concern in the region. “Even after the opening of the parking plaza at Thampanoor bus terminal, commuters continue to park on the roadside and along Mosque Lane, causing huge inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. The Central railway station also provides a pay and park facility, but it is strictly for train commuters. 

The new parking facility would be a huge relief for motorists. We receive a lot of complaints from residents living on the Mosque Lane, where private vehicles can’t move around for emergency purposes due to illegally-parked two-wheelers,” said Jayalakshmi.  A senior official at SCTL said that the facility which would be a four-storey building and the ground floor would be able to accommodate around 400 two-wheelers.

“The ground floor would have 22 slots for cars. The top floor of the building would be office space, which could be used by the corporation. Electric vehicle charging systems would be the main highlight of the parking lot,” said the official.  The 50.25 cents at Thampanoor opposite the Central railway station, which is owned by the civic body, used to be a pay and park facility. 

This is being used for the project which is being executed by M/S Heather Constructions. Mayor K Sreekumar will launch the project this week and it is expected to finish in 18 months. The parking plaza would also have round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.  

However, the parked vehicles in the land identified for the project has become a headache for the authorities. “Around 40 cars are parked in the plot and we want to clear them before commencing construction activities. We have sought the intervention of civic authorities,” said an official of SCTL.  
The multi-level parking facility is in its final stages and similar projects are under way at Palayam, Putharikandam Maidan and near Medical College Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp