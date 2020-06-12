University of Kerala thrilled to retain top position in NIRF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala, which earned the highest rank among higher educational institutions in the state as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), is upbeat at retaining the top spot this year as well.

The varsity, which clinched the 42nd spot among higher educational institutions in the overall category this year, was also ranked 23rd among top universities in the country. In the overall category, the university slipped from the 35th position in 2019 to 42nd this year. However, in the university category, the ranking slipped only by one place.

This year, the varsity scored 73.76 out of 100 in teaching and learning resources parameters, an indication of academic excellence. Also, its score of 86 out of 100 in terms of the number of students being awarded degrees also helped the varsity continue to hold on to its top position in state. According to the university, the number of research projects being undertaken by its departments has also been a decisive factor. Reforms carried out in the teaching sector and introduction of new IT resources for online classes have increased the university’s academic efficiency.

The varsity also succeed in universalising higher education by offering it in a cost-effective manner through various institutions directly administered by it. This has led to an increase in the number of graduates over the years. Apart from academics, the progress in sports also helped the varsity in the NIRF rankings. However, had the university been able to fill teaching posts in a timely manner, the ranking could have been improved further, said varsity officials.

The varsity had created 49 new teaching posts but it was not factored in this year’s ranking. Though faculty recruitment has been stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic, the varsity will restart filling of vacant teaching posts once the situation returns to normal. The University will also focus on introducing new courses and improving the infrastructure required for it.