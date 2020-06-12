STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

University of Kerala thrilled to retain top position in NIRF

This year, the varsity scored 73.76 out of 100 in teaching and learning resources parameters, an indication of academic excellence.

Published: 12th June 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala university

Kerala University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala, which earned the highest rank among higher educational institutions in the state as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), is upbeat at retaining the top spot this year as well.

The varsity, which clinched the 42nd spot among higher educational institutions in the overall category this year, was also ranked 23rd among top universities in the country. In the overall category, the university slipped from the 35th position in 2019 to 42nd this year. However, in the university category, the ranking slipped only by one place.

This year, the varsity scored 73.76 out of 100 in teaching and learning resources parameters, an indication of academic excellence. Also, its score of 86 out of 100 in terms of the number of students being awarded degrees also helped the varsity continue to hold on to its top position in  state. According to the university, the number of research projects being undertaken by its departments has also been a decisive factor. Reforms carried out in the teaching sector and introduction of new IT resources for online classes have increased the university’s academic efficiency.

The varsity also succeed in universalising higher education by offering it in a cost-effective manner through various institutions directly administered by it. This has led to an increase in the number of graduates over the years. Apart from academics, the progress in sports also helped the varsity in the NIRF rankings. However, had the university been able to fill teaching posts in a timely manner, the ranking could have been improved further, said varsity officials.

The varsity had created 49 new teaching posts but it was not factored in this year’s ranking. Though faculty recruitment has been stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic, the varsity will restart filling of vacant teaching posts once the situation returns to normal. The University will also focus on introducing new courses and improving the infrastructure required for it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIRF kerala university
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp