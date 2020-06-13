Maranalloor Das dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Maranalloor Das, who worked as a security supervisor at various movie locations and film-related events, died here on Friday. He was 45. Das, who hailed from Maranalloor in Kattakada, was undergoing treatment for jaundice at Government Medical College,



Thiruvananthapuram. Das was a permanent presence at all important events related to cinema, providing security cover to film stars and other prominent personalities.

Das and his team were also in charge of security at the International Film Festival of Kerala for the past many years.Film personalities, including actors Mammootty and Mohanlal, condoled the death of Das.