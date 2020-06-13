One tests positive for Covid in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Only one Covid positive case was reported in the district on Friday. The brief respite after a rather large number of cases for the past two weeks is helping the district administration in streamlining the Covid containment and treatment efforts. The two suicides in the Covid isolation ward this week in Government Medical College and close to 50 staff of the hospital being quarantined in connection with a nursing assistant at the hospital testing positive had raised concern.

The patient who tested positive on Friday is a native of Kakkavila, near Uchakkada, on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. He had arrived here on May 29 from Mumbai in Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram train. As many as 804 new people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid-19 containment efforts.

A total of 187 people are under hospital isolation. As many as 14,079 people are under home quarantine. On Friday, 17 people were newly admitted to hospital and 32 patients were discharged. 448 samples were sent for testing while 345 results received were negative. 14 people who need psychological support called to the mental health help line.