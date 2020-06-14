STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No new positive case reported in Thiruvananthapuram district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With no Covid positive case reported on the day, Saturday proved to be a day of relief for the district. Over the past three days, only one case has been reported in the district which came on Friday. A total of 926 people were put under observation in the district on the day. A total of 186 people were admitted to hospital isolation. The district has 15,366 people under home quarantine.

On Saturday, 20 people were newly admitted to hospital and 21 patients were discharged. The day saw 332 samples being sent for testing, while 287 results received on the day tested negative. A total of 854 people are under institutional quarantine in 43 centres in the district.The mental health help line received calls from 10 people who need psychological support. As many as 653 people were called and offered mental support.

