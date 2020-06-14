P Kesavadev Awards announced

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Critic Vijayakrishnan and Dr Arun B Nair won the 16th P Kesavadev Awards, instituted by the P Kesavadev Trust. Vijayakrishnan was chosen for the Kesavadev Literary Award for film criticism, while Dr Arun Nair won the Diabscreen Kerala Kesavadev Award for medical education. The awards carry a purse of D50,000, a citation and sculpture by B D Dathan.