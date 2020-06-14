Three months after burial, body exhumed for autopsy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pozhiyoor police on Saturday exhumed the body of a 50-year-old man, buried three months ago, for re-postmortem to find out the exact reason of his death. The post-mortem examination has been completed and a forensic team led by Dr Sasikala collected evidence for further examination.

The police decided to exhume the body of John who was found dead in his residence on March 7, 2020, following the complaint of his father and sister. The complaint stated that John’s death occurred in suspicious circumstances. John was buried in the church cemetery at Paruthiyoor. According to the complaint, the wife and her relatives had claimed that the death was due to cardiac arrest.

Moreover, they did not permit the father and sister to touch John’s body and did the burial in haste. However, later they admitted to the police that he had hung himself in the residence following financial burden. They hid this information and this triggered suspicion that John might have been murdered.