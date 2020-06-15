Eminent producer, screenwriter Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passes away at 83 in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair, producer of classic movies like 'Swayamvaram' and 'Kodiyettam' died here on Monday. He was 83.

Nair was one of the founders of the film society movement in Kerala where he was associated with Chitralekha Film Society, launched more than 55 years ago by him and Adoor Gopalakrishnan, which changed the Malayalis' views and appreciation towards cinema.

Nair had graduated in rural services from the Gandhigram Rural University, Madurai in 1960 and completed his post graduation in advertising and public relations from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, in Mumbai.

He later joined the State industries department, but quit to form the Chitralekha Film Society as its managing director.

His most celebrated works include the 1978 film, 'Kodiyettam' written by Adoor Gopalakrishnan which starred Bharath Gopi and KPAC Lalitha.

'Swayamvaram' too remains a beloved film to many as it had pioneered the new wave cinema movement in the Malayalam film industry in 1972 and was nominated at the 1973 Moscow International Film Festival winning a slew of national awards for the best feature film, best director, best actress (Sharada) and the best cinematography.

In the same year, Swayamvaram grabbed the Kerala State Film Awards for best photography (Black & White) and best art direction (Devadathan).

Nair produced more than 30 documentary films and as a director and screenwriter, his passion towards documentary making was evident from his works for the State Government and the Films Division.

He had also served as the editor of the monthly magazine of Bharat Sevak Samaj and many periodicals, souvenirs, special issues brought out by Chitralekha and Kerala Industries department.

He dabbled in penning novels, short stories and poems which won many awards.

One of his lesser known talents and passion however, was architecture and he went on to construct 10 buildings in Thiruvananthapuram as well as designing numerous exhibition pavilions for the industries department.

He is survived by his daughter B. Sindhu and son-in-law Vinil S. Nair, his wife Leelambika had predeceased him 11 years back.

His funeral will be held at Santhikavadam on Monday at 2 pm.