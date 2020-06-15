STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three dead, five injured in car-truck collision near Thiruvananthapuram's Attingal

The police said they were travelling with five others in a car headed to Kalluvathukkal from Thiruvananthapuram after attending a marriage function.

Published: 15th June 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people died and five others were left critically injured when a car collided with a lorry at TB junction near Attingal on Sunday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Azeem, Maneesh and Prince- all natives of Kalluvathukkal in Kollam district.

The police said they were travelling with five others in a car headed to Kalluvathukkal from Thiruvananthapuram after attending a marriage function.

The lorry that hit their car was carrying cartons of milk.

The two vehicles collided head-on and in the impact, the car was thrown into a mud bank nearby where it turned turtle.

The exact reason for the collision however, is not known yet.

The police and fire and rescue personnel had a tough time pulling out the injured from the mangled vehicle.

They have been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram road accidents Attingal
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp