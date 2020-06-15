Three dead, five injured in car-truck collision near Thiruvananthapuram's Attingal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people died and five others were left critically injured when a car collided with a lorry at TB junction near Attingal on Sunday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Azeem, Maneesh and Prince- all natives of Kalluvathukkal in Kollam district.

The police said they were travelling with five others in a car headed to Kalluvathukkal from Thiruvananthapuram after attending a marriage function.

The lorry that hit their car was carrying cartons of milk.

The two vehicles collided head-on and in the impact, the car was thrown into a mud bank nearby where it turned turtle.

The exact reason for the collision however, is not known yet.

The police and fire and rescue personnel had a tough time pulling out the injured from the mangled vehicle.

They have been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.