Three dead, five injured in car-truck collision near Thiruvananthapuram's Attingal

Published: 15th June 2020
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people died and five others were left critically injured when a car collided with a lorry at TB junction near Attingal on Sunday midnight.
The deceased were identified as Azeem, Maneesh and Prince- all natives of Kalluvathukkal in Kollam district.
The police said they were travelling with five others in a car headed to Kalluvathukkal from Thiruvananthapuram after attending a marriage function.
The lorry that hit their car was carrying cartons of milk.
The two vehicles collided head-on and in the impact, the car was thrown into a mud bank nearby where it turned turtle.
The exact reason for the collision however, is not known yet.
The police and fire and rescue personnel had a tough time pulling out the injured from the mangled vehicle.
They have been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.