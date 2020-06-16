BTC manufactures automatic hand sanitiser dispenser

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Government Basic Training Centre (BTC) in Kollam, which functions under the Industrial Training Department, has manufactured an automatic hand sanitiser dispenser. The dispenser which is equipped with a sensor facility was designed by trainees and instructors of Instrumentation Trade with the support of the Institute Management Committee.

A one-litre dispenser is priced at `1,500 and a two-litre dispenser at `2,000. The automatic dispenser was handed over to Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan’s office by Mini L, BTC principal.The dispenser was also given to the offices of the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, labour department, director of Industrial Training Department and the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence. The automatic sanitiser dispenser will be useful in crowded offices.