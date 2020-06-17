STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

4 new cases; Kattakada declared Covid hotspot

Meanwhile, the state government declared Kattakada as a hotspot on the day.

Published: 17th June 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Testing

Picture for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four people, including a KSRTC bus driver and a two-year-old child, tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday. A 30-year-old woman from Varkala who returned to the state from Chennai on Sunday and a 28-year-old man who runs a mobile shop in Manacaud are the other new patients. The mobile shop owner who resides in Pettah had arrived from Malappuram, his native place, on May 27.

Meanwhile, the state government declared Kattakada as a hotspot on the day.  The district administration also added four wards of the panchayat in the list of containment zones. This include Amachal, Kulathoor, Chandramangalam and Plavoor. Six wards of the panchayat were already declared as containment zones earlier.

 As many as 929 new people were put under observation in the district on Tuesday as part of Covid-19 containment efforts.  A total of 171 people are under hospital isolation while 15,369 people are under home quarantine. On Tuesday, 32 people were newly admitted to hospitals while 34 people recovered. A total of 1,038 people are under institutional quarantine in 43 centres in the district.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp