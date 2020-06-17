4 new cases; Kattakada declared Covid hotspot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four people, including a KSRTC bus driver and a two-year-old child, tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday. A 30-year-old woman from Varkala who returned to the state from Chennai on Sunday and a 28-year-old man who runs a mobile shop in Manacaud are the other new patients. The mobile shop owner who resides in Pettah had arrived from Malappuram, his native place, on May 27.

Meanwhile, the state government declared Kattakada as a hotspot on the day. The district administration also added four wards of the panchayat in the list of containment zones. This include Amachal, Kulathoor, Chandramangalam and Plavoor. Six wards of the panchayat were already declared as containment zones earlier.

As many as 929 new people were put under observation in the district on Tuesday as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 171 people are under hospital isolation while 15,369 people are under home quarantine. On Tuesday, 32 people were newly admitted to hospitals while 34 people recovered. A total of 1,038 people are under institutional quarantine in 43 centres in the district.