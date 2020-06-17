KSRTC driver tests positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A KSRTC driver testing Covid positive here is now proving an indicator of the risks involved in full resumption of public transport. After developing high fever, he along with a coworker had been taken to hospital from the Pappanamcode depot on Sunday.

The 40-year-old had operated buses with people from the Thiruvananthapuram Central station. “There is no sufficient stock of gloves, masks or sanitisers. We had also demanded that the random antibody tests be run on KSRTC,” said Rahul M G, secretary, Kerala State Transport Employees’ Union. Nearly 50 employees of the Pappanamcode depot are expected to be quarantined. The depot was cleaned and disinfected on Tuesday.