Infected shop worker puts health dept in a quandary

The patient who arrived from Malappuram on May 27 had been at the mobile shop for many days before he tested positive

Published: 18th June 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:18 AM

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a mobile shop worker testing positive in the district, the health department is in a quandary. The patient who arrived from Malappuram on May 27 was at the shop for many days before he showed symptoms on Sunday and was taken to hospital. He tested positive on Tuesday. Four police officials of the Fort station have also gone into quarantine as they came in contact with the mobile shop worker.“A case was registered for violation of lockdown instructions against him and he was at the station on June 9. The officers are now in quarantine,” said a police official.

On Wednesday, the shop and nearby areas in Manacaud Juma Masjid junction were disinfected. However, the number of primary contacts is expected to be high since he was active socially for some time now. Reportedly two people from the shop have also been moved to hospital. Disinfection has been done in his residence in Perumthanni ward also.

Meanwhile, the route maps of the KSRTC driver, who tested positive for Covid-19, and Rameshan from Vanchiyoor —who died and later tested positive for the virus—were released by the health department.Rameshan, the deceased patient was at General Hospital casualty on May 23, June 10 and was later brought dead here on June 12. He was admitted in   ward 1 of General Hospital from May 23 to 28. He was at Medical College casualty on June 10, by 11. 55 pm and was discharged from there by 12.30 pm on June 11.

The KSRTC driver travelled from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram on his bike on June 2. The next day, he took a trip to the petrol pump in Vellayambalam near Indian Coffee House for refilling. On June 4, he took a few trips in the Thachottukavu- Mangattukadavu- Malayinkeezhu route and on June 5, he took trips from Railway station to Inchivila in Parassala and the bus was later taken to Parassala Fire station for disinfection. On June 6 and 7, he was off duty and was at the Pappanamcode depot. On June 8, he went for CF test to Vazhuthacaud RT office and was again off duty on the next day.

On June 10, he transported guest workers from Nemom Police station to Thampanoor railway station and on the next day, transported people from railway station to an institutional quarantine centre in Poojappura. On June 12, he had fever and body pain. Next day, he showed further symptoms and his swab test was done at General Hospital. He tested positive on Tuesday.

Three test Covid positive in district

T’Puram: Three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday. Two of them, a 37-year-old Pothencode native and a 26-year-old Karettu native, had returned from Saudi Arabia on June 13 and June 3 respectively while a 25-year-old Aryancode native had arrived from Delhi on June 11.    As many as 1,041 people were newly put under observation in the district on the day. Of them, 25 people were newly admitted to hospital isolation.

With this, the total number of people under hospital isolation has risen to 137. Fifty nine patients were discharged from hospitals on the day. The total number of people in home quarantine is 16,190. A total of 365 samples have been sent for testing, while 260 results received on the day tested negative.  Psychological support was given to 15 people who sought help. 

