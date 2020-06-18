Removal of doctor in charge of Covid testing at GH sparks row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The removal of Dr L R Chithra from the charge of conducting Covid-19 tests at the General Hospital has sparked a controversy. Her removal happened allegedly due to a dispute with a senior doctor who has connections with the Chief Minister’s Office. The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association has now approached the district medical officer and the health minister demanding her reinstatement.

The issue reportedly surfaced when the senior doctor demanded a Covid check-up whichDr Chithra refused, as it was not in tune with guidelines. Instead, she asked the doctor to get the test done for health workers. Dr Chithra was also in charge of Covid tests in other hospitals in the district. A General Hospital official said the transfer doesn’t have any vested interest, rather it was a usual move since Dr Chithra was working at the General Hospital on work arrangement.