SEWA launches campaign for domestic workers

General secretary of SEWA, Sonia George, stressed that it's the basic right of a domestic worker to work and lead a life with self-esteem.

MAid no entry, Maids lockdown

Representational Image (Express Illustration| Amit Bendre)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) has launched the ‘My Fair Home’ campaign to help thousands of domestic workers and household caretakers in the state who are out of work following the Covid- 19 outbreak. To change the mindset of the public who continue to treat domestic workers as carriers of the disease, SEWA has decided to continue the campaign which focuses more on residential areas. The campaign emphasises on the right of domestic workers to work.

General secretary of SEWA, Sonia George, stressed that it’s the basic right of a domestic worker to work and lead a life with self-esteem. “Even before the declaration of the lockdown, employers started turning domestic helpers away and treating them as the carriers of the disease. This was unfair,” said Sonia. SEWA on Tuesday observed the International Domestic Workers’ Day and has decided to urge the Centre and State to intervene and ensure the job protection of domestic workers.

“We will continue to urge employers with the campaign. A majority of these workers are the lone breadwinners of their families,” she said. She added that the government should launch campaigns to build awareness among the public in this regard.

