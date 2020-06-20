Security at Kerala-TN border near Vellarada strengthened

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The security measures and Covid preventive steps in the border region at Vellarada have been strengthened in the wake of two people testing positive in Pathukani bordering Tamil Nadu. The duo had visited the community health centre at Anappara on Saturday prompting the quarantine of many locals and health workers there. In connection with this, new treatment and admission procedures will also be implemented at hospitals in border areas.

During the meetings held at the Anappara forest community hall and later at St Thomas School in Amboori, it was decided to strengthen the police patrolling in border regions. The block committee and hospital management committee have been instructed to change the admission protocol at the Anappara CHC. The patients are under treatment at Asaripallam Medical College.

“The samples of primary contacts of the two people from Pathukani will be collected. Some restrictions will be enforced in wards bordering Tamil Nadu. The crowd at junctions and market places will be controlled. The suggestions from the meeting will be submitted before the district administration for further action,” said an official. C K Hareendran, Parassala MLA, Sivakumar, taluk nodal officer, Anil Kumar, DySP, Neyyattinkara, police, health and local body officials attended.