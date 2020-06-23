STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
30 cops quarantined in Special Armed Police Camp

These trainees dined in the common mess and shared space with other camp inmates, said sources.

quarantine, isolation

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 30 police personnel have gone into quarantine in the Special Armed Police Camp in Peroorkada after one of the havildars undergoing an in-house training programme fell ill on Monday morning. The cop was admitted to the General Hospital here after he was afflicted with fever and vomiting. Sources said about 30 havildars have been undergoing a special training course for the past one week.

These trainees dined in the common mess and shared space with other camp inmates, said sources. The hospitalised policeman was tested for Covid-19 and his result is expected on Tuesday. Sources in the camp said if the result is positive, then the camp might be forced to shut down. “The trainees had their food from the mess, which is used by members from other wings,” sources said.

Apart from the SAP camp inmates, officers from Armed Reserve Camp and teachers from the nearby Kendriya Vidyalaya too dine from the mess. The officials from the Police Headquarters and senior officers also visit the camp regularly. So all are anxious about the result,” sources said. Meanwhile, the Commandant or the Deputy Commandant were not reachable on phone for response.

