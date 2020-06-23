STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical College Hospital security officer among eleven fresh cases in district

In a shocking turn of events, a security officer in the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking turn of events, a security officer in the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Eleven, including him, tested positive in the district on the day. While eight among them are expatriates, two came from other states. With no source of infection identified, the security official adds to the tally of patient with unidentified source of infection.  

The expatriates are a 27-year-old from Venpalavattom and 34-year-old Madavoor native who arrived from Dubai; a 60-year-old from Neyyattinkara who arrived from Dammam on June 15; 54-year-old Kaithamukku native who arrived from Doha; 29-year-old Pozhiyoor native, 25-year-old Maruthamkuzhi native, 37-year-old Venjaramoodu native and 27-year-old Thumba native all of whom arrived from Kuwait. A Karamana native who arrived from Chennai and 27-year-old Thirunelveli native who arrived here on train from Mumbai are the other infected. 

As many as 1,244 new people were put under observation, 184 people are under hospital isolation and 19,850 people are under home quarantine. On Monday, 47 people were newly admitted to hospital and 20 patients were discharged. 184 samples were sent for testing. 202 results received on the day were negative. 

The security officer has worked outside casualty main gate and at Covid out-patient facility. He worked outside the Covid OP from May 2 to 6. Reportedly, he has not come in direct contact with any patients. He developed fever and fatigue on June 16 and went to the family health centre in Kadakampally on his two-wheeler the next day. On June 18, he went to Lord’s hospital where he was accompanied by his son. The autorickshaw they travelled in has been identified. A blood test held here revealed thrombocytopenia. He was then referred to the Medical College. On June 19, he approached the Covid OP by 9 am and later tested positive.

