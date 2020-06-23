STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rape victims not getting enough support to put trauma behind them

Rape victims in Kerala are not getting enough systemic support to bounce back to normal life.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

RAPE

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rape victims in Kerala are not getting enough systemic support to bounce back to normal life. While crimes against children receive greater attention and justice, the woman rape victims cut a sorry figure. In the recent Kadinamkulam gangrape incident abetted by the husband, the victim is currently receiving counselling and medical attention after woman activists raised a hue and cry. But this is not the case with the other rape victims.

In the last one decade, the state has witnessed a steady increase in the number of rape cases. It was only during 2015 (1,256) that rape cases -- compared to the 1,347 in 2014 -- showed a slight decline. According to the State Crime Records Bureau, 503 rapes had been reported in the first three months of 2020. The actual number of cases could be much higher since most go unreported due to the social stigma attached to rape. With  family members themselves trying to hush up the case, the rape victim withdraws from the prying eyes of society, adjusting to the emotional turmoil and psychological trauma. While the police and the judiciary take care of the investigation and legal help, the victims are left to fend for themselves after the incident.

A prominent woman activist told TNIE that the victim in the Kadinamkulam gangrape case got timely help only because her five-year-old son was with her at the time of the incident.“Since the incident happened in the state capital, the victim got immediate attention and support. Since she was accompanied by her child, the district child protection unit sprang into action immediately. Just because a few of us — women activists — showed haste in ensuring the safety of the victim as well as eliciting an assurance that she will be cared for, the woman has fortunately started warming up,” said the activist.

But not all rape victims are this lucky. P Geetha, women’s activist and former academic, who had authored a book, ‘Anyayangal’(Injustice) on the sex scandals which had rocked the state-- from the Suryanelli case to the Paravoor case -- told TNIE that it is high time the police and the judiciary should be sensitised on the life of the rape victims in the incident’s aftermath.

“When we face trivial issues, we tend to share it with  friends. But when a psychological trauma like rape occurs, where would the victims go? Despite me being a stranger, several of the rape victims emotionally depend on me even after several decades. These women end up being ill, with their mental health getting affected. Along with the victim, her family also needs counselling,” said Geetha.

In early January this year, a 50-year-old woman had been repeatedly gangraped for three days by labourers at her farmhouse situated within the Kelakam police station limits in Kannur.  Sajesh Vaazhavalappil, DySP, the investigating officer, told TNIE that the victim is bold and did not endure much mental trauma since she belongs to an influential family.

“The victim managed to move on since she is mostly based in Bengaluru. Moreover, she is bold and knows how to put the incident behind her. So there was no need for us to provide counselling for her. This may not be the case with all rape victims,” said the officer.Kerala Women’s Commission provides counselling only to victims who come forward with a complaint before them. A KWC official confirmed that without opening a file, the victim cannot be provided psychological help.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp