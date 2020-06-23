Rape victims not getting enough support to put trauma behind them

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rape victims in Kerala are not getting enough systemic support to bounce back to normal life. While crimes against children receive greater attention and justice, the woman rape victims cut a sorry figure. In the recent Kadinamkulam gangrape incident abetted by the husband, the victim is currently receiving counselling and medical attention after woman activists raised a hue and cry. But this is not the case with the other rape victims.

In the last one decade, the state has witnessed a steady increase in the number of rape cases. It was only during 2015 (1,256) that rape cases -- compared to the 1,347 in 2014 -- showed a slight decline. According to the State Crime Records Bureau, 503 rapes had been reported in the first three months of 2020. The actual number of cases could be much higher since most go unreported due to the social stigma attached to rape. With family members themselves trying to hush up the case, the rape victim withdraws from the prying eyes of society, adjusting to the emotional turmoil and psychological trauma. While the police and the judiciary take care of the investigation and legal help, the victims are left to fend for themselves after the incident.

A prominent woman activist told TNIE that the victim in the Kadinamkulam gangrape case got timely help only because her five-year-old son was with her at the time of the incident.“Since the incident happened in the state capital, the victim got immediate attention and support. Since she was accompanied by her child, the district child protection unit sprang into action immediately. Just because a few of us — women activists — showed haste in ensuring the safety of the victim as well as eliciting an assurance that she will be cared for, the woman has fortunately started warming up,” said the activist.

But not all rape victims are this lucky. P Geetha, women’s activist and former academic, who had authored a book, ‘Anyayangal’(Injustice) on the sex scandals which had rocked the state-- from the Suryanelli case to the Paravoor case -- told TNIE that it is high time the police and the judiciary should be sensitised on the life of the rape victims in the incident’s aftermath.

“When we face trivial issues, we tend to share it with friends. But when a psychological trauma like rape occurs, where would the victims go? Despite me being a stranger, several of the rape victims emotionally depend on me even after several decades. These women end up being ill, with their mental health getting affected. Along with the victim, her family also needs counselling,” said Geetha.

In early January this year, a 50-year-old woman had been repeatedly gangraped for three days by labourers at her farmhouse situated within the Kelakam police station limits in Kannur. Sajesh Vaazhavalappil, DySP, the investigating officer, told TNIE that the victim is bold and did not endure much mental trauma since she belongs to an influential family.

“The victim managed to move on since she is mostly based in Bengaluru. Moreover, she is bold and knows how to put the incident behind her. So there was no need for us to provide counselling for her. This may not be the case with all rape victims,” said the officer.Kerala Women’s Commission provides counselling only to victims who come forward with a complaint before them. A KWC official confirmed that without opening a file, the victim cannot be provided psychological help.