Covid positive security guard posted in medical OPs and wards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The route map of the security officer in Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram who tested positive was released on Tuesday. The case has created major concerns about the safety of medical staff, health workers and others working close to Covid care in Thiruvananthapuram. He was regularly posted in OPs and wards, including cardiology and respiratory illnesses.

On June 6, he worked in the casualty of Ortho section where he was managing the crowd. On the next day, he was posted at the main gate in the Medical College. On June 8, he had traffic duty in the Medical College premises and had a day off the next day. On June 10, he was at the Cardiology OP in Medical College, again doing crowd management. On the next day, he was posted at the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) ward for crowd management and on June 12, he again had duty at the main gate.

On June 13, he had traffic duty and the day next he was again posted at the SARI ward. On the same day he attended the meeting of a Self Help Group (SHG) in Karikkakom at a friend’s home. All 16 participants had been identified. On June 15, he again did crowd management at Cardiology OP. On the following day he had duty at casualty Ortho. On June 17, he visited the Family Health Centre in Kadakampally with fever and fatigue. The staff and patients here have been identified. He stayed at home for the rest of the day, off duty. On June 18, he was on leave and travelled in an autorickshaw with his son to Lord’s hospital in Anayara for treatment. On June 19, he was brought to the Covid OP in MCH and was admitted to the isolation ward by 10.40 am after swab collection. He tested positive late on Sunday.

He was mostly travelling in his two-wheeler and has used the security rest room at the hospital. He is also a regular visitor at the tea shop near the SARI ward. On some days, he also visited Karikkakom temple.

“We have identified and tracked many of the known contacts including friends and family. If anyone was in these places on the specific days and came in contact with him or was present in the location at the same time, they should immediately report to the nearest health centre,” said an official.