‘Happy Heart’ project in anganwadis call for a healthier lifestyle among kids 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jishnu, a four-year-old student of an anganwadi at Attingal municipality, has made a part of his daily routine to build immunity and fight against Covid-19 with the help of exercise videos sent by his teacher. Additionally, he also follows a healthy diet.Like Jishnu, pre-school students of an anganwadi set up on the premises of the Kunnuvaram Upper Primary school in Attingal have not been left behind during the pandemic. Even though the children cannot come to the anganwadi, the teachers ensure that they are healthy and get the required nutrition without fail.

Under the ‘Jim Joy Happy Heart Exercise’ project which was launched a few years ago in Attingal under the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS) of the Women and Child Development Department, the anganwadi teachers here are engaged in imparting healthy exercise lessons to the children during the lockdown.“Children are vulnerable to the coronavirus. So, exercising regularly and proper nutrition is vital to ensure healthy growth and strong immune system,” said Anitha S, a teacher. “Before the lockdown, we were conducting the ‘Happy Heart’ exercise for children in the anganwadi. So we thought of continuing the same by engaging the parents as well, after classes were stopped,” she added.

Through a WhatsApp group, the teachers conduct daily exercises which include running, squatting, stretching, walking and other body exercises to help children remain active and fit. Anitha said: “Children are very interested in doing these exercises and are active participants.” The teachers have also started instructing parents to ensure sufficient nutrients in the child’s diet. They have been engaged in distributing essential items to the homes of the students. “The initiative was started to boost the immune system of children, improve their nutritional and health status. Although there were plans to expand it to other anganwadis in the district, it couldn’t be implemented due to some issues,” said Vijayalakshmi N P, former Child Development Project Officer, ICDS.