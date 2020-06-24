STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Happy Heart’ project in anganwadis call for a healthier lifestyle among kids 

The campaign aims to improve immunity in children and help them fight diseases through regular exercise 

Published: 24th June 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jishnu, a four-year-old student of an anganwadi at Attingal municipality, has made a part of his daily routine to build immunity and fight against Covid-19 with the help of exercise videos sent by his teacher. Additionally, he also follows a healthy diet.Like Jishnu, pre-school students of an anganwadi set up on the premises of the Kunnuvaram Upper Primary school in Attingal have not been left behind during the pandemic. Even though the children cannot come to the anganwadi, the teachers ensure that they are healthy and get the required nutrition without fail.

Under the ‘Jim Joy Happy Heart Exercise’ project which was launched a few years ago in Attingal under the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS) of the Women and Child Development Department, the anganwadi teachers here are engaged in imparting healthy exercise lessons to the children during the lockdown.“Children are vulnerable to the coronavirus. So, exercising regularly and proper nutrition is vital to ensure healthy growth and strong immune system,” said Anitha S, a teacher. “Before the lockdown, we were conducting the ‘Happy Heart’ exercise for children in the anganwadi. So we thought of continuing the same by engaging the parents as well, after classes were stopped,” she added.

Through a WhatsApp group, the teachers conduct daily exercises which include running, squatting, stretching, walking and other body exercises to help children remain active and fit. Anitha said:  “Children are very interested in doing these exercises and are active participants.” The teachers have also started instructing parents to ensure sufficient nutrients in the child’s diet. They have been engaged in distributing essential items to the homes of the students.  “The initiative was started to boost the immune system of children, improve their nutritional and health status. Although there were plans to expand it to other anganwadis in the district, it couldn’t be implemented due to some issues,” said Vijayalakshmi N P, former Child Development Project Officer, ICDS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp