Panel asks education dept to take action against manager

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has directed the General Education Department to take action against an LMS management school manager, for allegedly mentally harassing a teacher by not paying salary for the past one year and frequently transferring her due to grudge. Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic, in his order, directed General Education director K Jeevan Babu to intervene in the issue and take action against the school manager.

Earlier, the commission had urged the Education Department to take action against the manager’s gesture. Following this, the department had ordered the manager to take corrective action. However, he did not comply with the order and continued to harass the teacher.

The commission took the action based on the complaint by S Sheeba, a teacher of an LMS school in the capital. Dominic also instructed that the complainant should get a suitable appointment in the school itself. He also made it clear that the non-payment of salary during the working period is a violation of human rights.