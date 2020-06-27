STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt medical college teachers seek pay revision

The medical college teachers in the government sector are demanding a pay revision and revised salary from 2016 with retrospective effect.

Published: 27th June 2020 07:22 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The medical college teachers in the government sector are demanding a pay revision and revised salary from 2016 with retrospective effect. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) has been raising the issue for almost four years now and feels the delay is an injustice to doctors risking their lives in the frontline of Covid treatment efforts.  

“Lecturers of Engineering and Arts Colleges are getting their due pay rise and salary perks. However, when it comes to our hike, the authorities are moving at a snail’s pace. We understand that there are attempts to not give us the arrear from 2016 with retrospective effect. Our long-standing demands are yet to be heard,” said Dr V K Suresh Babu, president, Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association. 

The last pay revision of doctors in medical colleges came into effect 14 years ago in 2006. The next pay revision was supposed to be held in 2016 which never materialised.  “The doctors in our medical colleges are providing the best care in the country itself. However, they are not given the consideration they should be given,” said Dr Suresh. 

