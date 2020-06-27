KSRTC’s ‘BonD’ to begin on July 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC will commence its ‘Bus on Demand’ (BonD) services, which are pre-booked buses that will pick up and drop offpassengers working in Thiruvananthapuram city, from July 1. Initially, the service will be made available for passengers from Nedumangad and Neyyattinkara depots.There will be stops at the Secretariat, Public office, Jala Bhavan, AG’s office, Legislative Assembly and Medical College compound in the morning and evening.

Announcing the service, Transport Minister A K Saseendran said KSRTC was fulfilling the larger role of encouraging people to avail the public transport system to reduce traffic congestion and pollution in the city. He said the service will be extended to other locations in the district and Kollam depending on the demand. “Though there’s enough demand for an Attingal-Thiruvananthapuram service, it will only begin after KSRTC ensures a parking space for the passengers reaching the depot,” he said.

Provision for parking is important as it offers the last mile connectivity, which is a key factor while opting for public transport. The service will charge `100 for a day’s trip. Regular passengers will be offered a discount. The charge for 10 days is `950, `1,400 for 15 days, `1,800 for 20 days and `2,200 for 25 days. The service will be available only on working days.