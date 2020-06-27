STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Revenue dept hands over land for rehabilitation

Fisheries dept officials say that 3111  families in the district, living within 50 metres of the sea, have 
expressed interest to move out

Published: 27th June 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sea advancement and heavy sea erosion have swallowed hundreds of homes in the coastal belt. A home destroyed by sea erosion at Perumathura , Vincent Pulickal

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a huge relief to families displaced by sea erosion at Valiyathura, the revenue department has issued an order handing over roughly 2.9 acres of land in Muttathara, worth `5.8 crores, to the fisheries department. The space will be used for constructing apartment complexes for rehabilitating the families. Sea advancement and severe sea erosion have displaced hundreds of families in the coastal belt in the state capital. Currently, hundreds of families are residing at multiple relief camps here.  

The 3.94 acres of ‘purampokke’ land at Muttathara were leased by St Anthony’s School, Valiyathura. The school authorities had approached the High Court challenging the decision to use the land for rehabilitation of the displaced families. Valiyathura is one of the worst affected areas in Thiruvananthapuram district. The government has decided to allow one acre as a playground for the school and residents of the area, while the rest would be handed over to the fisheries department.

The revenue department has given strict direction to the fisheries department to launch the rehabilitation project within a year and protect the land from further encroachments. An official with the fisheries department said that the housing project in Muttathara land would be launched as part of ‘Punargeham’ project, which aims to relocate fishermen families living in close proximity to the sea to safer areas. The state government has allotted `2450 crores for ‘Punargeham’ scheme.

“As many as 3111 families in the district living within 50 metres of the sea have expressed willingness to move out. Our plan is to construct around 160 units in 20 housing complexes at Muttathara,” said an official of the fisheries department. The official added that the project order was received this week and would be finalised soon. As many as 284 families have already relocated, accepting the Rs 10 lakh rehabilitation package of the state government. 

Valiyathura ward councillor Sheeba Patrick said that the project has been long pending. “The land was in dispute and now the housing project is finally taking off. But the only hurdle is getting clearance from the Airports Authority of India. As far as I know, the fisheries department is planning to construct two-storey complexes and the land is located close to the landing area of the airport,” said Sheeba.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp